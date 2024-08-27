Wemade's NIGHT CROWS Reveals Big Update

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--The global version of NIGHT CROWS, the blockbuster MMORPG published by Wemade and developed by MADNGINE, revealed various types of content with the big update on August 27th.

Among the content added are the new World Special Dungeon "Masarta Eerie Rock Sanctuary" and World Battlefront "Kildebat of Chaos." Users from up to three server groups can meet up through random matchmaking to engage in competition or cooperation to defeat boss monsters and get items necessary for character growth. Group matchmaking will be refreshed periodically and published on the official website .

The new character growth system "Alchemy" has also been added. In Alchemy, engraving "Philosopher's Stones" with a selection of elements will grant additional character stats. There are five types of elements: fire, water, lightning, wind, and earth. Users can engrave elements with attributes such as magic damage and ranged evasion in ways that fit their own character. Doing so will activate Transfiguration Circle Effects, which increase stats such as accuracy and defense.

New artifacts "Hourglass" and "Die" are also introduced in this update. There are three types of Hourglasses, and each type may increase vitality, spirit, or endurance. All types increase the character's damage reduction stats, and users can choose one that fits their character. The Hourglass can be crafted using the "Golden Key" item.

The Die may increase melee damage, ranged damage, or magic damage stats. Users can choose one that fits their character and purchase it from the Battlefront Merchant.

Detailed information on NIGHT CROWS can be found on the official website: nightcrows .

