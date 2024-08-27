Apple Cider Vinegar Market Set To Surpass USD 1,074.7 Million By 2034 As Consumer Tastes Evolve Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Germany is set to become a key supplier of apple cider vinegar in Europe, with an anticipated sales growth rate of 4.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. The rising use of cider vinegar in food preparation, along with increasing demand for organic and plant-based foods, is driving this growth. The trend is echoed across Europe, particularly in the UK and France, where healthier products with functional benefits are in high demand.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global apple cider vinegar value in 2019 was USD 516.8 million and it thrived at a CAGR of 4.9% in the following five years. In 2024, the net worth of this market is estimated to be almost USD 684.5 billion .



The global sales of apple cider vinegar are expected to rise at a rate of 5.7% per year between 2024 and 2034. The global apple cider vinegar industry value is predicted to reach USD 1,074.7 million at the end of this forecast period.

Sales are expected to grow since apple cider vinegar is widely regarded as the most efficient weight-loss treatment and is a staple of many diet regimens. As consumer interest in wellness continues to develop, more health-related firms are employing ACV powder to make tablets and sweets and are influencing the market positively.

The United States apple cider vinegar market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.2% during the projected years.

Germany is likely to witness a 4.3% CAGR in the production and supply of apple cider vinegar over the next ten years.

China is the leading producer of apple cider vinegar in Asia which is expected to follow 3.8% CAGR during the forecast years.

The Apple cider vinegar industry of Japan is likely to witness a higher growth rate of 5.5% between 2024 and 2034. India is anticipated to present the most lucrative opportunities for apple cider vinegar suppliers with an estimated CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2034.



The overall market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several companies in the apple-producing temperate regions of the world. Prominent firms, such as Barnes Naturals, Carl Kühne, PepsiCo, and others have extensively introduced a variety of free-from kinds of apple cider vinegar to support the growth of the potential market.

“Apple vinegar producers that hold a significant share of the market are always striving to create products that are both practical for consumers purchasing home things and functional. In addition to liquid apple cider vinegar, these top manufacturers also offer tablets and gummies which have a longer shelf life and a greater market value.” – says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

In March 2024, Apeal World, the sparkling apple cider vinegar brand, launched the third flavor option in organic lemon and mint. Sparkling water, organic apple cider extracts, and sustainably sourced spices are all combined to create these new apple cider vinegar flavors of lemon and mint. The firm has already introduced its clove, cinnamon, and vanilla RTD after ginger-flavored apple cider vinegar earlier.

In June 2023, Pureboost introduced its apple cider vinegar product as an antioxidant clean energy drink that is now the best-selling item on Amazon. This product is in the company's Superfoods Clean Energy segment and comes in a convenient portable pack. It is devoid of sugar and sucralose, much like all of their functional drink products. This new launch, which promises all of the benefits of apple cider vinegar was just after Pureboost concluded its round on WeFunder, where the business received over USD 2.8 million.

Barnes Naturals

The Kraft Heinz Company

Carl Kühne KG

Castelo Alimentos S/A

Old Dutch Mustard Co., Inc.

Marukan Vinegar USA Inc. Aspall



Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care Household and Industrial Applications

Direct Sales Channel

Indirect Sales Channel



Supermarkets or Hypermarkets



Drug Stores



Convenience Stores



Specialist Stores



Independent Retailers



Departmental Stores Online Stores



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)

