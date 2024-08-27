Elite RF Introduces RF Amplifier Systems For EMC And High-Power RF Test Labs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From 4KHz to 40GHz, Elite RF has wideband RF amplifiers for all of our EMC testing needs

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elite RF, headquartered in the USA, is a global leader in designing and highly efficient solid state RF amplifiers and high-power microwave generators , supporting frequencies up to 40GHz. The company is committed to providing reliable and durable products with a comprehensive warranty of 2 years across its entire portfolio. It offers a diverse range of off-the-shelf products like RF amplifier modules and rack mount systems and leverages its in-house engineering expertise to develop custom RF amplifier systems as per the customer specification sheet. The Elite RF team has extensive experience of designing high-power RF amplifier systems with output power reaching up to 100 kilowatts.Elite RF is proud to unveil its new line of RF amplifier systems specifically designed for EMC and high-power testing applications. These versatile systems can also be deployed in various applications in the defense and communication sector. These EMC RF Amplifiers are Class A and Class AB solid-state designs depending on the bandwidth covered. The systems are designed to prevent damage to the amplifiers against overheating, over current and higher VSWR, and feature a touch screen front panel display. Additionally, they can be customized to communicate over different methods like LAN, Modbus etc.Elite RF is seeing a significant rise in interest and orders for this new line due to its longer warranty and competitive pricing.“We never compromise on the quality of our amplifiers and has grown exponentially over the past 5 years due to our quality and strong 2-way communication with our customers”, says Deep Patel, Partner and COO at Elite RF. The company has observed a higher interest in spectrum like 9KHz-400MHz, 80MHz-1000MHz, 1GHz-6GHz, 6GHz-18GHz, K band and Ka band amplifiers and has been at the forefront of customizing these systems as per the customer use case.Elite RF continues to invest in its EMC line and plans to expand its amplifier portfolio to become a one stop shop for its customers. With over a century's worth of RF amplification system design experience, the company consistently delivers on its promises to its clients.To see the complete product catalog or send in an enquiry, please visit

