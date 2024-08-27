PBK Announces Sandra Paret As Chief Strategy And Growth Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Paret joins architecture firm to oversee national strategy

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PBK, a nationally acclaimed architectural planning and design firm, today announced that Sandra Paret has joined as its new Chief Strategy & Growth Officer. Paret will be a pivotal leader in PBK's strategic growth initiatives.

In her role, Paret will lead the firm's growth strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, while also overseeing PBK's firm-wide leadership team, strategic accounts and business development initiatives.

Sandra Paret

"Joining PBK's talented team presents an exciting opportunity to enhance how we serve our clients and meet their business objectives," said Sandra Paret. "I look forward to driving strategies that will continue to prioritize innovation around the learning environment."

Paret has spent her career in architecture and interior design, creating workplace strategies for firms domestically and globally. Her most recent position was as CEO of STG Design, where she led the largest integrated architecture, interiors and planning firm in Austin, Texas through their strategic planning for national firm growth. Before joining STG Design, she served as a Senior Vice President at AECOM, where she led strategic planning for a global market sector practice, and in multiple leadership positions at HOK, where she spent nearly two decades.

"Sandra's track record of leading diverse teams and markets will prove invaluable to PBK as we continue to grow and expand. Her strategic mindset will be pivotal to PBK's continued success," said PBK CEO Eric Dinges. "It's an honor to have her on our team as we continue to grow and provide unparalleled service to our clients."

Paret serves on the Architecture + Industry Council at Texas A&M University. She often speaks and moderates at industry events including ULI and BisNow.

About PBK

For over four decades, PBK has served as an award-winning pioneer for architectural and engineering design solutions for clients in education, sports, civic and healthcare. With more than 800 professionals across 27 offices, the firm embraces a unique business culture that prioritizes customer service and approaches each project without preconceived notions to deliver custom solutions that effectively address the unique needs of each client. For more information: pbk .

