Countdown To Paralympics: Azerbaijani Athletes Set To Shine

Azerbaijan will be represented by a total of 19 in 7 sports at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, Azernews reports.

The calendar of competitions for Azerbaijani athletes at the Paralympic Games is as follows:

On August 29, athletes will participate in para taekwondo. Royala Fataliyeva and Sabir Zeynalov will compete in their respective K44 weight categories: Fataliyeva in the 52 kilograms class and Zeynalov in the 58 kilograms class, with classifications scheduled from 12:00 to 16:30 and finals from 19:00 to 23:30.

In para-swimming, Konul Suleymanova will compete in the S2 category for the 100 meters backstroke, with her classification at 12:26 and the final at 20:10. Jahan Musayev will also be in action in archery from a para-bow, with his qualifying round set for 15:00.

On August 30, Imameddin Khalilov will test his strength in para taekwondo in the K44, 70 kilograms category, with classifications taking place from 11:30 to 17:30 and the final at 19:00.

In para shooting, Kamran Zeynalov will shoot in the P1 category at a distance of 10 meters, with his qualifying round at 13:15 and the final at 16:00. Olokhan Musayev will participate in para-athletics in the F55 category for nuclear propulsion at 21:05.

On August 31, Roman Saleh will be competing in two events in para-swimming; he will swim the S12 category, 100-meter backstroke with qualifying at 11:30 and the final at 19:30.

Konul Suleymanova will also compete in the S2 category for the 50 meters backstroke, with classification at 13:09 and the final at 21:50. Meanwhile, Abulfaz Abuzarli will participate in parataekwondo in the K44, 80 kilograms category, with classifications from 12:00 to 16:30 and final matches from 19:00 to 23:30.

Aybeniz Babayeva will participate in para shooting in the P2 category at a distance of 10 meters, with qualifying at 14:00 and the final at 16:45.

On September 2, Said Najafzadeh will participate in para-athletics, competing in the T12 long jump at 12:00.

Roman Saleh will return for para-swimming, racing in the S13 category for the 50-meter freestyle with classification at 12:43 and the final at 20:41.

On September 3, Lamiya Valiyeva will test her strength in para-athletics in the T13 category in the 100-meter race at 22:08.

The next day, Roman Saleh will take part again in para-swimming, racing the S12 category for the 100-meter freestyle, with qualifying at 11:30 and the final at 19:30.

In para shooting, both Kamran Zeynalov and Aybeniz Babayeva will compete in the P4 category at a distance of 50 meters, with qualifying at 11:30 and the final at 14:15.

Also, Jeyhun Mahmudov will participate in para-powerliftingin the 54 kilograms category at 20:35, and Rufat Rafiyev will compete in para-athletics in the F36 category for nuclear propulsion at 23:10.

On September 5, Vali Israfilov will compete in para-swimming in the SB13 category for the 100-meter breaststroke, with classification at 12:49 and the final at 21:01.

On September 7, Orkhan Aslanov will compete in para-athletics in the T13 long jump at 12:00, followed by Lamiya Valiyeva, who will race in the T13 category for the 400 meters at 12:22.

In para judo, Dursadaf Karimova, Khatira Ismiyeva, and Ilham Zakiyev will fight in their respective J2 and J1 categories, with classification from 11:30 to 14:12 and finals scheduled from 17:30 to 20:00.

Roman Saleh will also compete again in para-swimming, this time in the S12 category for the 100-meter butterfly, with classification at 12:49 and the final at 21:23. Note that all times are listed in Baku time.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will be held from 28 August to September 8 with a total of 4400 athletes competing in 22 sports.

At the 2024 Summer Paralympics, the Azerbaijani team consisting of 18 athletes (13 men and 5 women) will compete in 7 sports.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr