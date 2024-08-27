Zelensky On Illegal Border Crossing: This Is Big Problem And Solution Should Be In Two Weeks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Law enforcement agencies together with the State Border Guard Service will develop solutions that will strengthen control and responsibility for illegal border crossing.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference.

“Several decisions have been made. In two weeks, law enforcement agencies together with border guards will work out their decisions. I agree with you that these are challenges and a big problem for us. We have to believe that there will be a result in 2 weeks. At least we will understand how to strengthen it: both control and responsibility,” Zelensk said.

As Ukrinform reported, law enforcement agencies opened criminal proceedings based on information received about the possible organization of illegal border crossing by MP Artem Dmytruk. The media noted that Dmytruk allegedly illegally traveled abroad on August 24. He was expelled from the Servant of the People faction in November 2021. On August 25, the Prosecutor General's Office said that the MP was notified of suspicion of attacks on a law enforcement officer and a military officer. According to media reports, it was Dmytruk.

: Kursk operation is one of points of Ukraine's victory pla

The State Border Guard Service informed that it was conducting an inspection and cooperating with the State Bureau of Investigation regarding information about Dmytruk's illegal border crossing.

First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Regulations and Deputy Ethics Serhiy Yevtushok said that there are currently no legal reasons to deprive Dmytruk of his parliamentary powers, but it is possible to deprive him of his mandate in the event of a court verdict.

On August 26, the State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Dmytruk had illegally crossed the border