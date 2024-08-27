Flotek To Present At The 2024 Gateway Conference On September 4, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flotek Industries, Inc. (“Flotek”) (NYSE: FTK), an advanced technology-driven, green chemical and data analytics company, is confirmed to present at the 2024 Annual Gateway , which is being held September 4-5, at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



Flotek's management team is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 4th at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT). The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at this . In addition to the presentation, Flotek's executives will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

For additional information, to request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email ... .

About The Gateway Conference

Set against the backdrop of the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, the Gateway Conference offers a unique stage for both public and private companies to introduce their stories to new audiences. Celebrating 25 years of fostering impactful industry connections, this year's conference embodies Gateway's mission of connecting leading growth-stage companies with prospective investors, analysts, partners, and other capital markets constituents.

The event offers attendees an exclusive look at a diverse array of companies across sectors such as technology, cleantech, consumer, industrials, financial services, and healthcare. Through presentations and one-on-one meetings, investors and analysts will have exclusive access to senior company executives from over 100 private and public companies.

About Gateway Group

About Flotek Industries Inc.

Flotek Industries, Inc. is an advanced technology-driven, green chemical and data analytics company providing unique and innovative completion solutions that have a proven, positive impact on sustainability and reducing the overall environmental impact of energy on air, land, water and people. Flotek has an intellectual property portfolio of over 170 patents and a global presence in more than 59 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. Flotek has established collaborative partnerships focused on sustainable and optimized chemistry and data solutions which improve well performance and allow its customers to generate higher returns on invested capital.

Flotek is based in Houston, Texas and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“FTK”. For additional information, please visit .

