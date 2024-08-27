Russia's Success In War Would Lead To Global Instability - Finland's Stubb

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Alexander Stubb of Finland says Ukraine is a priority of Finland's foreign and security policy.

He said this in his speech at the Annual Meeting of Heads of Mission in Helsinki, Ukrinform reports with reference to Yle .

Stubb recalled that the war unleashed by Russia had been going on for a long time, but support for Ukraine should not waver.

"It is in accordance with both our values and interests that Ukraine wins this war and reaches a just and lasting peace it is aiming for," said the president.

According to Stubb,“if Russia feels that it has succeeded, Europe will be at risk of a long era of instability”.

"And not only Europe - the repercussions will be global," the president added.

The Finnish leader noted that relations between Finland and Russia have changed, but in the future the nations will have to find a way to live with their neighbor.

"We do not define our foreign and security policy solely through Russia. There is no going back. (...) I hope that, sometime in the future, Russia could live with itself without constituting a threat to its neighbors," said Stubb.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Stubb said his country had already allocated almost EUR 3 billion to support Ukraine.

