Bihar SHOCKER! Mob Stuff Chilli Powder Into Rectum Of Suspected Thief In Araria, One Arrested (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A man suspected of bike theft in Bihar's Araria faced brutal mob torture, where he was allegedly stripped and had chili powder forcibly inserted into his rectum. The incident came to light after a of the assault surfaced on social media. In response, the Araria arrested one of the individuals involved, identified as Mohammed Shifaat, a resident of Islamnagar under the Araria town police station, on August 25.

Please note: Disturbing video below. Viewers discretion advised.

Shifaat's bike, which was parked outside Sadar Hospital, was allegedly stolen on Sunday. Police reports indicate that Shifaat later apprehended a resident of Simraha with the stolen bike.

Shifaat and his associates allegedly subjected the suspected thief to public punishment after binding his hands. The viral video depicts the victim bending forward while someone sprinkles a chili powder-like substance into his rectum. Another person is seen using a pencil to forcibly push the powder into the man's anus.

According to a press statement from the Araria Superintendent of Police's office, the incident took place in the Islamnagar area under the Araria police station. The statement described the act as inhumane, detailing how the young man was tied up and subjected to the cruel treatment under accusations of theft.

The police reported that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed at the Araria police station against Shifaat and other unidentified suspects. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a major Opposition party, criticized the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United)-BJP government in response to the incident.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav posted in Hindi on X“Taliban rule in Bihar! BJP/NDA is happily in power in Bihar, hence the casteist media is silent. We and our party talk about the rights and share of Dalits, backward and minorities, hence the casteists always see our rule as jungle raj.”

Meanwhile, BJP state vice president Santosh Pathak stated,“The incident is condemnable. But the police reacted fast and arrested the accused.”