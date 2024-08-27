Kerala Likely To Receive Rainfall With Thunder And Lightning; IMD Sounds Orange, Yellow Alerts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rainfall is expected in the state in the next few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing warnings and alerts in several districts. Orange alerts have been issued in some districts, indicating extremely heavy rainfall, while yellow alerts have been issued in others, indicating heavy rainfall. The weather department has predicted that isolated areas may receive over 115 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours, leading to potential disruptions.

A yellow alert has been issued in Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts today. Yellow alerts have been issued for Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts tomorrow, and for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, and Kasaragod districts on the 29th.



On the 30th, yellow alerts are in place for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Kasaragod districts, and on the 31st, alerts have been issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. Isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are anticipated.

The Weather Department has issued a warning for people living in high-risk areas, such as those prone to landslides, mudslides, and flash floods, to relocate to safer zones as instructed by authorities. Additionally, individuals residing near water bodies and dams should exercise caution and adhere to official guidelines. To ensure safety, residents in disaster-prone areas are required to set up camps and move there during the daytime, and can contact local officials for assistance.

Due to the possibility of strong winds, people living in houses without secure doors and windows, as well as those with weak roofs, should exercise extra caution. Those who anticipate danger should contact authorities and move to safe locations as a precautionary measure. The IMD has warned of potential hazards such as trees falling and power lines breaking due to strong winds.