YSRCP Leadersajjala Ramakrishna Reddy Denies Allegations Of Harassing Actress

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Aug 27 (IANS) YSR Party (YSRCP) General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Tuesday denied the allegations of being involved in the harassment of a Mumbai and asserted that he would take action.

He condemned an article published in a vernacular daily, alleging that he, as the then advisor in the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime, had influenced the to 'false' cases against the actress and her family.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy accused the TDP-led coalition government and its allied of having been engaged in a campaign to divert public attention from issues such as unfulfilled manifesto promises, increasing violence, murders, and destruction of property. He asserted that the vernacular media outlet is fabricating stories to tarnish the reputation of the YSR Congress Party and its leadership. He said that the specific article titled "Harassment of a Mumbai Actress: Help from Sajjala" is entirely false and part of a broader malicious agenda and condemned the ruling party and its supporters for amplifying this misinformation through social media and other channels.

Asserting that they would take legal action against the publication, Sajjala said the article was an unjust attack on his character and reputation. According to the report by the Telugu daily, a leader of YSRCP from Krishna district and the actress were in love with each other. When the actress insisted that he marry her, the leader refused and sought the help of Ramakrishna Reddy to implicate her and her family in a false case. The report claims that at the instance of Ramakrishna Reddy, the police registered a false case against the actress and her family members in February 2024.

A police team from Vijayawada went to Mumbai and arrested the actress and her parents and brought them to Vijayawada. The actress and her parents were reportedly harassed after they were released on bail. They were warned of serious consequences if they ever demanded that the YSRCP leader marry her.