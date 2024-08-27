2 Eclipses In September-October 2024: Will They Be Visible In India? Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Surya-chandra Grahan 2024: Solar and lunar eclipses are astronomical events, but in Hinduism, they are seen in relation to religion and astrology. A combination of lunar and solar eclipses is being formed in September and October of the year 2024.

Solar Lunar Eclipse 2024 Detail: A combination of lunar eclipse in the month of September and solar eclipse in October is being formed in the year 2024. Both these eclipses will happen within 15 days. By the way, lunar and solar eclipses are common, but for those who believe in Hinduism, these are very special events because they see it in relation to religion and astrology. Having 2 eclipses in a row in the months of September-October of the year 2024 will be very special. Know when is the solar and lunar eclipse 2024 and special things related to them

According to scientists, the second lunar eclipse of the year 2024 will occur on Wednesday, September 18, which will be visible in many countries around the world. According to Indian time, this eclipse will start on Wednesday, September 18, at 06:11 am and will last till 10:17 am. That is, the duration of this moon will be 04 hours 06 minutes

According to scientists, the lunar eclipse occurring on September 18, 2024, will be visible in North-South America, the Indian Ocean, Arctic Europe, Africa, the Atlantic Ocean, and some parts of Antarctica. This lunar eclipse will not be visible anywhere in India. The Sutak will be valid only in those countries where this eclipse will be visible, which will start 9 hours before the start of the lunar eclipse

According to scientists, the second solar eclipse of the year 2024 will occur on Wednesday, October 2. On this day will be the new moon of Ashwin month. This will be an annular solar eclipse. In this eclipse, the Sun appears shining in the form of a bracelet or a sphere, hence it is called an annular solar eclipse. According to Indian time, this solar eclipse will start on Wednesday, October 2, at 09:13 pm, which will end at 03:17 am

The solar eclipse occurring on Wednesday, October 2 will be visible in many countries including the South Pacific Ocean, Argentina, South Atlantic Ocean, etc., but this solar eclipse will not be visible anywhere in India, so its sutak will not be valid here. The Sutak will be valid only in those countries where this eclipse will be visible, which will start 12 hours before the start of the solar eclipse

