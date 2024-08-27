Cambodia Highlights Support For Thousands Of Landmine Survivors

(MENAFN- IANS) Phnompenh, Aug 27 (IANS) Cambodia has provided support to thousands of landmine survivors reintegrating them properly into society, a senior said at a regional on Tuesday.

In a speech delivered to the Regional Conference on Advancing Victim Assistance Implementation and Cooperation in Ljubljana, Slovenia, and a copy of his speech released to the media, Senior Minister Ly Thuch, first vice president of the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA), said Cambodia, a nation that once bore the heavy burden of landmines, has transformed into a beacon of hope and resilience, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Through the dedicated efforts of the CMAA, and the unwavering commitment of our government and international partners, we have made tangible progress," he said.

"Thousands of survivors have received medical care, physical rehabilitation, and psychological support, enabling them to rebuild their lives and contribute meaningfully to society," he added.

Cambodia is one of the countries worst affected by landmines and explosive remnants of war (ERWs). An estimated 4 million to 6 million landmines and other munitions had been left over from three decades of war and internal conflicts that ended in 1998.

According to the CMAA, from 1979 to June 2024, landmine and ERW explosions claimed 19,830 human lives and either injured or amputated 45,242 others in the Southeast Asian country.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said last month that since 1992, Cambodia had cleared approximately 3,000 square kilometers of landmine and ERW-contaminated areas.

"Yet, another 1,700 square kilometers of land have not yet been cleared of landmines and ERWs, posing a risk to more than 1 million Cambodian people who live in those areas," he said.