Balochistan: 130 Pakistan Army Men Killed In BLA's 20-Hour 'Operation Herof', Chilling Videos Released (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing conflict in Balochistan, the Baloch Liberation (BLA) has executed one of its most significant operations in years, resulting in the deaths of at least 130 Pakistani and numerous injuries. The 20-hour operation, named "Operation Herof," has been described by the BLA as a major success, and they have released chilling videos documenting their attacks.

The BLA's Operation Herof commenced on August 25 and involved a coordinated assault across multiple locations in Balochistan. The operation was notably timed to coincide with the 18th anniversary of Akbar Bugti's death, a revered Baloch leader who was killed by Pakistani military forces in 2005.

“The Baloch Liberation Army announces the successful completion of its fidayee operation“Herof,” its spokesman Jeeyand Baloch said in a statement.

Key Aspects of the Operation:



Majeed Brigade: The suicide attack unit of the BLA, the Majeed Brigade, targeted an army camp in the Bela area. They managed to control the camp for 20 hours, during which they reportedly killed 68 Pakistani soldiers. Fatah Squad and STOS: These units established checkpoints on central highways throughout Balochistan, maintaining roadblocks for 12 hours and killing an additional 62 military personnel.

The BLA's spokesperson, Jeeyand Baloch, confirmed that over 130 soldiers were killed, multiple checkpoints and one camp were destroyed, and a significant cache of weapons and ammunition was seized. An official confirmation from the Pakistan Army is, however, awaited.

Following the completion of Operation Herof, the BLA lifted the roadblocks and declared the operation a success. The group's spokesperson emphasized that this operation was part of a broader strategy to reclaim control over Balochistan, which they claim has been under Pakistani occupation since March 1948.

In a subsequent statement, the BLA spokesman said,“Operation Herof was the first phase in the preparations to reclaim control over the occupied Baloch land, and it successfully achieved its intended objectives.”

Noting that the Pakistani army has been an occupier on Baloch land for the past 76 years, he said,“From the very first day of this occupation, the Baloch have resisted against the powerful enemy, striving to defend their land and regain control and sovereignty over Balochistan.”

“The Baloch Liberation Army is a continuation of this historical resistance, now in a modern form.

Through the great sacrifices, tireless efforts, determination, and steadfastness of Baloch men and women fighters, along with the strong support and assistance of the Baloch people, the BLA is evolving into a formidable national military force," he added.

The spokesman said the BLA“continues to grow in numbers, strength, and professional capabilities, which has enabled the BLA to begin preparations and exercises to defend the nation and expel the occupying forces, ultimately reclaiming control over Baloch land.”

He further stated,“Operation Herof was the first phase of these preparations, and the second phase will be even more intense and widespread.”

800 BLA men part of Operation Herof

In Operation Herof, approximately 800 elite fighters from the BLA's Fatah Squad and STOS (Special Tactical Operations Squad) were involved, supported by seven fidayeen (suicide attackers) from the Majeed Brigade.

“All seven fidayeen of the Majeed Brigade successfully completed their missions and embraced martyrdom, while one fighter from the Fatah Squad was martyred in a clash with the enemy forces in Bolan,” Jeeyand Baloch said.

“During the attacks on the occupying forces, the BLA issued a clear warning to the police and Levies forces to remain neutral instead of helping the occupying Pakistani army,” he said, adding as Baloch, they would not be targeted.

Civilian and military responses

During the operation, the BLA detained 22 police and Levies personnel temporarily but released them unharmed after the operation's conclusion. The group has stated that their policy is to avoid targeting police and Levies personnel unless they assist the Pakistani military against the Baloch forces.

“The BLA once again clarifies its policy regarding the police and Levies forces: as Baloch, the BLA refrains from attacking them, but individual personnel found aiding the enemy against the Baloch national freedom movement, or institutions of police and Levies involved in military offensives alongside the occupying forces, will be dealt with harshly, in the same manner as the occupying forces,” the spokesman asserted.

The BLA conducted searches of passenger buses, executing individuals carrying service cards of the Pakistani military and intelligence agencies, who were found to be returning to military camps in Balochistan. Additionally, vehicles transporting Baloch resources to Pakistan were set on fire, though ambulances were reportedly given safe passage.

The BLA has accused Pakistani military personnel and so-called death squad operatives of setting civilian vehicles on fire to create mistrust between the Baloch public and the insurgents.

The BLA has released videos documenting the attacks during Operation Herof, showcasing the intensity and scale of the assaults. These videos depict scenes of destruction and the impact of the operation, further underscoring the severity of the conflict in the region.

In their statements, the BLA has appealed to the Baloch people to support their cause and join the resistance against Pakistani forces. They have called for increased participation in the struggle for Balochistan's sovereignty and pledged that future operations will continue to push for their objectives.

“The Baloch Liberation Army appeals to its people to fully support the BLA in this national liberation war, intensify and modernize the struggle, and in the next phases of Operation Herof, come out of their homes to join the armed resistance against the enemy in every street and alley of Balochistan, fulfilling their national and historic duty,” the spokesman added.