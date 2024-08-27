Actor Darshan To Be Shifted From Parappana Agrahara To Ballari Jail? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor Darshan may soon be transferred from Parappana Agrahara Central Jail to Ballari Central Jail. This development follows instructions from Chief Siddaramaiah to relocate the accused to different prisons. The final negotiations have been held to transfer him and four others from Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. This move comes after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed officials to relocate the accused to various jails.

Officials informed CM Siddaramaiah that they would secure a court order to proceed with the transfer. Home department officials updated the CM on the situation early this morning. The transfer is pending court approval.

Actor Darshan's viral jail photos: 3 FIRs filed at Parappana Agrahara, including 2 against accused actor

The individuals considered for relocation along with Darshan include rowdies Wilson Garden Naga, Srinivasa, alias Kulla Seena, Dharma, and Darshan's close associate, Nagaraj. Legal experts are currently involved in ensuring that the court grants permission for the transfer.

On Tuesday, senior officials briefed the CM about the progress. The court needs to be informed of the specific reasons for the prisoners' arrests. Previously, the court had overturned an order that had relocated Wilson Garden Naga to another jail. To avoid similar issues with Darshan's case, precautions are being taken. The Home Minister and other high-ranking officials discussed the matter on Monday, and a legal expert's opinion is awaited for the court's order.

Actor Darshan's VIP jail treatment? Allegations of Biryani supply and special privileges arise

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand has ordered an internal inquiry into the leak of information regarding the CCB raid on Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. The raid, conducted early Saturday, was based on suspicions of illegal activities. However, no evidence of illegal items such as mobile phones or drugs was found. The following day, images and videos of Darshan's belongings- including a mobile phone, cigarettes, chair, and coffee mugs- were publicly circulated, causing embarrassment to the CCB.

Rumours suggest that some officials and prisoners were aware of the raid in advance, which led to the removal of any incriminating evidence. In response, Commissioner Dayanand has directed the Additional Commissioner (Crime) to investigate the information leak and submit a report.

