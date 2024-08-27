Sipchem reveals USD169M expansion of propylene, polypropylene plants

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) has announced on Tuesday that it has successfully secured contracts valued at USD 169 million aimed at expanding two of its key production facilities. These contracts, which will be executed through its subsidiary, Al Waha, are set to significantly enhance the company's production capabilities by adding an extra 72,000 tons of propylene and 150,000 tons of polypropylene to its annual output. With this expansion, the total production capacity at these plants is projected to reach approximately 537,000 tons of propylene and 600,000 tons of polypropylene, marking a substantial increase that will position Sipchem to better meet the growing market demand.



This strategic investment underscores Sipchem's commitment to bolstering its market position within the competitive global petrochemical industry. By expanding the production capacity at its propylene and polypropylene plants, the company aims to capitalize on the increasing demand for these critical petrochemical products. This move is expected to not only enhance Sipchem's output but also to strengthen its market share and competitiveness on a global scale, aligning with its broader strategy for sustained growth and market leadership.



Sipchem's decision to invest in these expansions reflects its ongoing efforts to enhance production efficiency and capability, reinforcing its long-term strategic objectives. As the company continues to focus on growth, these developments will play a crucial role in supporting its ambition to remain at the forefront of the petrochemical sector. This expansion aligns with Sipchem's vision to solidify its market presence and ensures that it can effectively respond to both current and future market demands.



MENAFN27082024000045015682ID1108605492