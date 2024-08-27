Iphone 16 Series May Get Action Button! Here's A List Of Things It Is Expected To Do

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With all eyes focused on Apple's next major launch event, which is scheduled on September 9, the iPhone 16 series is probably on the horizon. We already know a lot about the features and design of the next iPhones thanks to leaks, but for the sake of this discussion, we'll only focus on the Action button, which, according to rumours, is finally finding its way into the regular versions.



Apple debuted the Action button with the iPhone 15 Pro versions last year. This capability was not available for the regular iPhone models, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. There are several rumours that Apple will include the Action button with all four models this year. This covers the iPhone 16, Pro, Pro Max, and Plus models.

The Action Button functionalities from the previous iPhone 15 models are anticipated to be carried over to the iPhone 16 series, and the introduction of iOS 18 will bring some additional features. This is a list of possible actions for the Action Button.



iPhone 16 likely to get Action Button: List of functions



Silent mode: Activate or deactivate the mode.

Focus: Enable or disable a certain focus.

Camera: To rapidly take a picture, a selfie, a video, a portrait, or a portrait selfie, open the Camera app.

Flashlight: You may switch this on and off.

Magnifier: Launch the app for magnifying

Voice Memo: Press to begin or end a voice memo recording.

Translate: Begin converting spoken words into another language.

Accessibility: Get to your preferred accessibility option with ease. Shortcut: Use your preferred shortcut to launch an app.

iOS 18 will be the operating system for the iPhone 16 series, and it is said to have additional Action Button capabilities. It will make a host of new features possible, all of which can be accessed through the Control Centre gallery. Calculator, stopwatch, alarm, home, timer, dark mode, scan code, aeroplane mode, cellular data, personal hotspot, quick note, remote, wallet, tap to cash, and ping my watch using the action button are among the functions that the iOS 18 may assist in enabling.