Kolkata Horror: BJP Lambasts 'Dictator' Mamata Banerjee; Demand Resignation And Polygraph Test On Her (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The BJP on Tuesday accused West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee of protecting those responsible for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. The party labeled her a“dictator” and called for her resignation to ensure a thorough investigation.

The BJP has also demanded that the CBI administer a polygraph test to Banerjee and Commissioner Vineet Goel, alleging that Goel initially claimed the victim's death was a suicide.

Also read:

Nabanna Abhijan rally: Sadhu braving water cannon, waving India flag becomes symbol of Kolkata protest (WATCH)

Additionally, the BJP condemned the West Bengal Police's use of force against students who protested in Kolkata, demanding justice for the victim and calling for the chief minister's resignation.

“Whatever is happening in West Bengal is worrisome. It's akin to tearing the Constitution to shreds. It's clearly visible that if at all there is a doctor in the country, it's Mamata Banerjee,” BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

He accused Banerjee of protecting those involved in the rape and murder case and called for her immediate resignation as chief minister to ensure a fair investigation.

The BJP spokesperson also demanded the resignation and investigation of the police commissioner, who had previously described the victim's rape and murder as a suicide.

“Truth must come out. The CBI is investigating the case. It should conduct a polygraph test on Mamata Banerjee and the police commissioner to ascertain the truth,” he added.

Also read:

Kolkata horror: Bike used by Sanjay Roy registered in Commissioner's name, Kolkata Police issue clarification