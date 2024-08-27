Russian authorities investigate German citizen for gold smuggling

(MENAFN) Russian officials have initiated a criminal investigation into a German national accused of attempting to smuggle 13 kilograms of bars concealed within a van. The 58-year-old suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, faces the possibility of up to five years in prison and a substantial fine, according to the Russian Customs Service. During an inspection of the vehicle, authorities discovered rectangular molds and smaller ingots hidden among the personal belongings of the individual. The total value of the seized bars is estimated to exceed 90 million rubles (approximately 900,000 euros or one million dollars).



The van was intercepted in the Pskov region, an area bordering Belarus, Latvia, and Estonia. The customs service has not provided details about the current location of the German national. In recent years, Russia has seen a number of Westerners, particularly Americans, detained and charged with serious offenses. The U.S. government has accused Russia of using such detentions as leverage to negotiate the release of Russians held abroad. Notably, on August 1, Russia conducted a significant prisoner exchange with the West, releasing American journalist Ivan Gershkovich, former U.S. Navy SEAL Paul Whelan, and 14 others in one of the largest swaps since the Cold War.



MENAFN27082024000045015682ID1108604989