Uzbek Specialist Eye Investment In Major Cotton Growing & Horticultural Projects In Azerbaijan
The implementation of a significant cotton growing cluster
project by Uzbek investors has officially commenced in Azerbaijan,
reports.
The TST Textile Group LLC, established by Uzbekistan's
"Tukımachi Sanoat Tekstil" LLC, has been allocated 5,000 hectares
of land in the Imishli district for this venture. The ambitious
project, valued at approximately 90 million manats, aims to develop
a comprehensive cotton cluster. This cluster will encompass modern
facilities for cotton farming, processing, spinning, weaving,
sewing, and oil production.
In addition, the "Uzbekistan-Azerbaijani Friendship Gardens"
project is set to take place on a 100-hectare site in Fuzuli. This
initiative, spearheaded by "Uzgreenagro" LLC and Azerbaijan's
"Zafar Baglari" LLC under the banner of "Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan
Friendship Gardens" LLC, is expected to involve an investment of up
to 5 million manats. This investment will be split equally between
Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.
The garden will feature a variety of fruit trees, including some
imported from Uzbekistan. Future phases of the project will focus
on expanding the gardens, establishing deep processing facilities,
and exploring additional production opportunities. Initially, the
horticultural products will be exported to Azerbaijan and
Uzbekistan, with plans to later extend exports to other
international markets.
