5 Things You Should NEVER Do At Night To Ensure Prosperity

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) According to Hindu mythology, there are certain things that one should avoid doing at night or after sunset to receive the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

There are certain rules in Vastu Shastra for doing every work and if they are not followed properly, there will be loss. In that way, there are certain things that should not be done at night, let's see here.

1. Do not cut nails

According to Vastu, one should not cut nails at night. If you break it, there will be poverty in the house. Also, Goddess Lakshmi gets angry.

2. Don't sleep with hair open

According to astrology, if women sleep with their hair open at night, it attracts negative energy. Due to this, not only the prosperity of the house is disturbed, but the life span of the husband is also reduced.

3. Don't keep utensils unwashed

Similarly, utensils should not be left unwashed in the kitchen at night. Goddess Lakshmi does not reside there. Poverty starts coming in the house. It adversely affects the health of the family members and disturbs the peace of the house.





4. Keep broom in south direction

In some houses, the house is cleaned after sunset or at night. By doing this, the grace of Goddess Lakshmi is not received in the house. It is said that Goddess Lakshmi resides in the broom. Therefore, if you sleep keeping the broom in the south direction, then the grace of Goddess Lakshmi is received.





5. Donation at night

Donating is considered auspicious in Hinduism. But donating milk, sugar or salt at night is considered inauspicious. By doing so the person has to face financial crisis and uncertainty in life.