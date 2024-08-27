Humanitarian Law Not An À La Carte Right: Swiss Foreign Minister

Humanitarian Law Not An À La Carte Right: Swiss Foreign Minister
The Geneva Conventions are not "an à la carte right" to pick and choose only when they are convenient, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said in a speech on Monday. Cassis called for countries to send a "political signal" and to "set an example" in an increasingly turbulent world.
United Nations Security Council members, with the exception of Russia, are in Geneva for an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions.
