Humanitarian Law Not An À La Carte Right: Swiss Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Geneva Conventions are not "an à la carte right" to pick and choose only when they are convenient, Swiss Foreign Ignazio Cassis said in a speech on Monday. Cassis called for countries to send a "political signal" and to "set an example" in an increasingly turbulent world.



Français fr Cassis: le droit humanitaire ne“peut être un droit à la carte” Original Read more: Cassis: le droit humanitaire ne“peut être un droit à la carte Русский ru ((Гуманитарное право не является просто опцией)) Read more: ((Гуманитарное право не является просто опцией)

This content was published on August 26, 2024 - 16:17 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

United Nations Security Council members, with the exception of Russia, are in Geneva for an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions.