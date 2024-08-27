عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Humanitarian Law Not An À La Carte Right: Swiss Foreign Minister

Humanitarian Law Not An À La Carte Right: Swiss Foreign Minister


8/27/2024 3:14:05 AM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Geneva Conventions are not "an à la carte right" to pick and choose only when they are convenient, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said in a speech on Monday. Cassis called for countries to send a "political signal" and to "set an example" in an increasingly turbulent world.

This content was published on August 26, 2024 - 16:17 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr Cassis: le droit humanitaire ne“peut être un droit à la carte” Original Read more: Cassis: le droit humanitaire ne“peut être un droit à la carte
  • Русский ru ((Гуманитарное право не является просто опцией)) Read more: ((Гуманитарное право не является просто опцией)

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

United Nations Security Council members, with the exception of Russia, are in Geneva for an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions.

MENAFN27082024000210011054ID1108604264


Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search