IACC Recovers Jd102m In Public Funds, Closes Over 1,500 Corruption Cases In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (IACC) uncovered numerous cases of and successfully recovered JD102 million of public funds and prevented the loss of a further JD38 million, according to the commission's 2023 Annual Report.

The report, available in Arabic and English, is divided into four main sections: the executive summary, integrity and preventive measures, law enforcement and cooperation, and a review of key achievements and challenges, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Some of the most significant cases recorded in 2023 included a government employee whose breaches of regulations had a financial impact of JD4 million, an accountant who embezzled JD1.024 million over six years, and a member of the Zakat Committee who misappropriated receipts worth nearly JD0.5 million before being brought to justice.

The commission also took action to revoke several contracts and decisions, including the cancellation of a contract for the training, maintenance and development of tourist routes, the termination of a non-compliant fuel procurement contract and the cancellation of a project to establish a garment factory in partnership with the private sector.



The commission recovered JD5 million for a public holding company due to a non-compliant tender and facilitated a legal settlement in an investigative case with a financial impact of JD12 million. This settlement also led to dismissing claims between the parties involved with a value of more than JD130 million.



The case of manipulation in the distribution of animal feed with a financial impact of almost JD4 million was uncovered besides the misuse of funds by a trade union leader and related parties with a financial impact of JD4.28 million.



Further investigations reported cases of public officials receiving bribes for illegal activities, including a case where an employee was paid to reinstate a colleague.

IACC Chairman Muhannad Hijazi stressed the importance of achieving financial and administrative independence in order to enhance the commission's ability to enforce the law, recover stolen public funds and strengthen prevention and awareness-raising efforts.



The current financial rules weaken the commission's intelligence capabilities and limit its ability to attract the necessary expertise, he noted.

Highlighting the commission's efforts, he noted that one of the commission's key milestones was the launch of the National Integrity Index in mid-2022, which saw further development throughout 2023.



In the first phase of the index, 99 public administrations and agencies were assessed on their compliance with national integrity standards, including the rule of law, transparency, accountability, justice, equality, equal opportunities and good governance, he added.

In 2023, the commission received 2,536 complaints and reports of corruption, all of which were investigated and resolved. It closed 1,591 of the 2,431 investigation files it had opened.

As regards grievances, the commission received 79 new grievances in 2023, in addition to 24 carried over from 2022, bringing the total to 103, out of which 94 cases were closed, with nine still under examination.



