Fox 10 Phoenix Spotlights Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics: A Surge In Popularity Following The Olympics

Arizona Sunrays, a leading gymnastics facility in the Valley, was recently featured on Fox 10 PHX in a segment "Gymnastics Gaining Popularity After Olympics."

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Arizona Sunrays, a leading gymnastics facility in the Valley, was recently featured on Fox 10 Phoenix in a segment titled "Gymnastics Gaining Popularity After Olympics." The segment highlighted the increased interest in gymnastics among young athletes, a trend that has increased since the global excitement of the Olympic Games.In an interview with Fox 10, Arizona Sunrays' General Manager, Kenzie Gassaway, shared her insights into the surge in enrollment and enthusiasm for the sport. "The Olympics is an opportunity for everybody to get exposure to gymnastics, and with all that exposure, kids have an interest," said Gassaway. "They're dancing around their living rooms, they're performing routines at home, and we get a lot of interest around here."Arizona Sunrays has been at the forefront of nurturing young talent in the Phoenix area, offering a wide range of programs that cater to children of all ages and skill levels. From beginner tumbling classes to advanced competitive training, the facility provides a supportive environment for aspiring gymnasts to grow and excel.Gassaway advises young gymnasts who have been inspired by the Olympics to start slow and focus on building a strong foundation. "Start with a beginning class," she suggests. This approach helps young athletes develop the necessary skills and confidence to pursue their gymnastics dreams.Arizona Sunrays has long been recognized for its commitment to fostering a love of gymnastics in children, and the recent spotlight from Fox 10 Phoenix further solidifies its role as a premier destination for aspiring gymnasts in the community.For more information about Arizona Sunrays and its programs, please visit .About Arizona Sunrays:Arizona Sunrays is a premier gymnastics and dance facility in Phoenix, AZ. With nearly 35 years of experience, the facility offers various classes for all ages and skill levels, including gymnastics, dance, tumbling, and ninja programs. Arizona Sunrays is dedicated to providing a positive and encouraging environment where children can build confidence, learn new skills, and have fun.

