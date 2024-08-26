Wall Of Fame Ent. Signs Maddam Mya, High Rise Hooligan, & Jordan Roberts: Emerging Artists Ready To Make Their Mark

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

High Rise Hooligan, captured in a moment of pure exhilaration at The Patron Saint in Indianapolis, where his electrifying performances continue to define the local EDM scene.

Maddam Mya strikes a playful pose with a skull adorned in colorful decorations at a vibrant, eclectic venue, surrounded by expressive and psychedelic art.

Jordan Tyler Roberts, country musician, smiles mid-performance, holding his guitar and engaging with the audience during an intimate live set.

- Khareem Hoyes (Manager of Maddam Mya)NASHVILLE, TN, US, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wall of Fame Entertainment Signs Maddam Mya , High Rise Hooligan , and Jordan Roberts : Emerging Artists Ready to Make Their MarkWall of Fame Entertainment (WOFE) is pleased to announce the signing of three promising artists: Maddam Mya, High Rise Hooligan, and Jordan Roberts. These artists represent the dynamic range of talent that WOFE is committed to nurturing, each bringing a unique voice and vision to the evolving music industry.Maddam Mya: Originating from Gainesville, Florida, Maddam Mya has developed a distinct sound that merges the soulfulness of Southern gospel with international rhythms and influences. Her performances across Europe, Japan, and Russia have earned her a reputation for versatility and emotional depth. Now, in Orlando and under the strategic guidance of Khareem Hoyes, a seasoned US Navy veteran and One Mic Entertainment LLC owner, Maddam Mya is poised to break into the U.S. market on a larger scale.“Our focus now is to build on her existing momentum and introduce her to new markets, starting with her upcoming performance opening for CeeLo Green,” says Hoyes. This performance, scheduled for September 14th at Ember in Orlando, marks a pivotal moment in her journey, offering her a platform to showcase her artistry to a broader audience.High Rise Hooligan: Known offstage as Jesse Barnes, High Rise Hooligan is a driving force in the Indianapolis EDM scene, blending intricate electronic compositions with raw, infectious energy. His weekly performances at“The Hangout” at The Patron Saint have become a staple of the city's nightlife, drawing in crowds with a unique mix of high-octane beats and immersive experiences. Barnes's commitment to his community, including his work with the Keep Indy Beautiful organization, reflects a dedication to his roots that complements his musical pursuits.Managed by Eric Weinstein, a US Army veteran with a sharp eye for talent and strategy, Barnes is ready to extend his reach beyond Indianapolis.“I've worked with many talented musicians, but High Rise Hooligan brings something truly special to the table-a combination of authenticity and innovation that's rare in the industry today,” says Weinstein. With WOFE's support, Barnes is positioned to transform his local success into a national presence.Jordan Roberts: Hailing from Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Jordan Roberts draws deeply from his experiences as a Marine Intelligence Specialist, crafting country music that resonates with stories of resilience, faith, and the pursuit of the American dream. His narrative-driven songwriting, influenced by legends like George Strait and contemporary artists like Hozier, has garnered a growing fanbase locally and online. Roberts' forthcoming EP, set to be released later this year, promises to delve further into these themes, offering listeners a profound and personal experience.“Jordan Roberts is not just a musician; he's a storyteller with a message that resonates deeply with his audience,” says Daniel Collins, President of WOFE.“Our goal is to amplify his voice, bringing his unique perspective and heartfelt music to a broader, global audience while maintaining the authenticity that makes him stand out.”About Wall of Fame Entertainment:Wall of Fame Entertainment (WOFE) is a full-service artist management company that aims to democratize professional representation. WOFE's business model combines affordability with comprehensive services, allowing artists to retain financial independence and creative fidelity while accessing the tools they need to succeed.

