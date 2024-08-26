MILLION DOLLAR TICKET GIVEAWAY FOR AUDIENCES NATIONWIDE TO SPECIAL ADVANCE PREVIEWS OF 'CITY OF DREAMS', THE ACCLAIMED NEW FILM FROM MOHIT RAMCHANDANI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MORE THAN 50,000 MOVIEGOERS EXPECTED TO ATTEND, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH iHEART MEDIA, TO GALVANIZE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CHILD TRAFFICKING

Vivek Ramaswamy and Kathy Lee Gifford among the special hosts.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In high anticipation of Roadside Attractions' upcoming release of City of Dreams, the acclaimed and powerful new from writer-director-producer Mohit Ramchandani, the filmmakers are giving away $1 million in free tickets for a series of sneak previews beginning Wednesday, August 28. In the $1 million ticket giveaway, it is expected that more than 50,000 moviegoers will see the film.



The $1 million ticket giveaway is made possible through a donation from John Devaney, founder of United Capital and Manor House Films. His gift funds the free tickets to individuals and groups, including anti-trafficking organizations, survivors, schools, churches, municipalities, and people who may otherwise not be able to afford to watch the film.



"Mo has done a brilliant job through this powerful and unforgettable film by focusing on this issue and telling this story, inspired by true events. Few topics deserve a more urgent spotlight and my family, and I are privileged that we can help raise awareness by providing the opportunity to help protect and save innocent children from slavery,"

said Devaney.

"We know America will be as moved as our growing list of Ambassadors and influencers who have signed on to pledge their support to the film."



Beginning with showtimes starting on Wednesday, August 28, $1 million worth of tickets will be given away to individuals and groups. Complimentary advance preview passes are available at

cityofdreamsmovie

for the sneak event. In the top 25 markets nationwide, iHeart Media will provide live coverage, with on-air talent on-site to amplify the urgency of participating in this movement to generate awareness about human trafficking.

Additionally, individuals and groups can request tickets and book private screenings from August 28th through September 1st. Groups can book private screenings for 75 to 500 seats, (FOR FREE?) offering a unique opportunity to engage communities in the fight against child exploitation. These screenings can also be scheduled through

cityofdreamsmovie .

Ramchandani, the film's writer, director, and producer, said that the nationwide sneak events had the chance to turn the spotlight onto some of the world's most vulnerable people, saying,

"There are 12 million children who are victims of modern-day slavery today. In our film, we tell the story of one of those children who had the courage to fight back."



From the executive producers

of the box office phenomenon

Sound of Freedom,

City of Dreams

is a gripping story inspired by true events about a boy's courageous battle to free himself and others from the brutal grasp of the sweatshop slavery happening today in the United States. The film has earned a 100% perfect rating from critics and, more importantly, it has the power to change and save lives.

Sean Wolfington, producer of "City of Dreams" and executive producer of "Sound of Freedom," added,

"I'm so grateful that Mo Ramchandani created such a powerful and inspiring film that has the potential to change and save kids' lives. I hope this movie inspires millions of people to join the fight for the freedom of these innocent children."



The movie has inspired a movement that has attracted influential leaders, artists, athletes, and celebrities from across every walk of life as they join forces to raise awareness and promote the movie's mission to end child trafficking.



Among them, Academy Award®

winner Mira Sorvino boarded the film as executive producer. Sorvino brings decades-long advocacy and work fighting human trafficking around the world. Golden Globe winner and Academy Award®

nominee Sylvester Stallone (Rocky

and

Rambofranchises), legendary coach Pat Riley, actor Martin Sheen ("The West Wing"), talk show host Kathie Lee Gifford, "Vikings" and "Big Sky" star Katheryn Winnick, and

"24"

and

"Riverdale"

star Marisol Nichols also serve as ambassadors for the film as well as five-time Latin Grammy Winning Singer Luis Fonsi ("Despacito"), Songwriters Hall of Famer Linda Perry, Academy Award®-winning Producer Michael Phillips (Taxi Driver, The Sting, Close Encounters of the Third Kind), Academy Award®-nominated actress Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), director Luis Mandoki (When a Man Loves a Woman, Innocent Voices, Message in a Bottle), iHeart Latino president Enrique Santos, actor Thomas Jane, political leader Vivek Ramaswamy, actress Colleen Camp, actor Frank Grillo (The Purge,

Captain America), actor Anthony Ramos (Twisters,

Transformers,

Hamilton), musician Prince Royce, Oscar®

winning producer and studio executive Peter Guber, actor Carlos Ponce (Couples Retreat,

Spy), journalist and television host Pamela Silva (Primer Impacto), journalist María Celeste, journalist María Elena Salinas, and model Karolina Kurkova.



"Please join us in the fight for the freedom of these innocent children,"

said Tony Robbins.

"We hope to mobilize millions of people to join our army of love so together we can fight for the freedom of these innocent children."

SOURCE Roadside Attractions