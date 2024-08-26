Leading Restructuring Lawyer Joins Latham & Watkins In New York

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Joe Zujkowski brings significant experience advising debtors, ad hoc creditor groups, and creditors on complex restructurings and financing transactions.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Joe Zujkowski has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Restructuring & Special Situations Practice. Zujkowski represents debtors, ad hoc creditor groups, and individual creditors in in-court and out-of-court restructurings and in executing complicated financing transactions.

Joe Zujkowski

Continue Reading

"Joe is a talented practitioner with a stellar reputation in the distressed world, and we are delighted to welcome him," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' New York office. "Clients in New York and globally will be well-served by his experience advising on complex restructurings for major companies and creditors across the capital structure."

Zujkowski brings comprehensive experience representing private equity firms, hedge funds, private credit providers, and global asset managers, as well as market-leading companies across industries, including retail, energy, transportation, gaming, healthcare, and real estate. He advises clients in structuring transactions to avoid bankruptcy-related risks and also advises on municipal and international financings and restructurings.

"Joe's significant experience delivering positive outcomes for major companies and creditors and ad hoc creditor groups, further propels our position as the go-to firm for both debtor and creditor representations globally," said George Davis, Global Chair of Latham's Restructuring & Special Situations Practice. "Joe's depth of practice in the ever growing private credit market, in particular, is highly synergistic with Latham's long history and market-leading position in the space."

Zujkowski said: "I'm thrilled to join Latham's powerhouse restructuring team, which has been at the vanguard of innovation at finding solutions from both sides of the ledger. Latham's global platform and collaborative culture make it the ideal firm to help clients achieve their objectives. I look forward to contributing to our clients' and the firm's ongoing success."

Zujkowski joins from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. He received his JD from Boston University School of Law and BA from Boston College.

About Latham & Watkins ( lw )

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company, in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office, and in Saudi Arabia through a limited liability company.

Contacts

Marc

Jaffe, New York Office Managing Partner, + 1.212.906.1281

George Davis, Global Restructuring & Special Situations Practice Chair, +1.212.906.1305

SOURCE Latham & Watkins