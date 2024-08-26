(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KixCon Returns to Northpark

KixCon Returns to Northpark in Ridgeland, Miss.

- Laura Antoon, Northpak

RIDGELAND, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KixCon made its return to Northpark this past Saturday with a blast-to-the-past. Presented by JD Sports, the 2024 KixCon was an '80s themed celebration of Northpark's upcoming 40th anniversary focused on style, fun, and sneakers. Whether it's back to school or back-to-back meetings, sneakers have become a staple of everyday life, which is why KixCon offers visitors an opportunity to kick their sneaker game up a notch.

For those looking for unique sneakers, KixCon featured a D.I.Y. sneaker and t-shirt customization station with Coast Ink Club. The event also included shopping spree giveaways and a sneaker shopping scavenger hunt, with winners receiving a $25 JD Sports gift card that they can use to purchase a brand new pair of sneakers.

Additionally, there was a surprise blast-from-the-past photo op, live art demonstration, an interactive art display, DJ Tony with live music and guest celebrity appearances. Attendees dressed in their best '80s wear, as there was a '80s streetwear outfit contest with winners receiving gift cards up to $500.

“We are thrilled to host KixCon at Northpark,” said Shawn Cochran, General Manager of Northpark.“Since Northpark opened in 1984, the same year that Nike launched the iconic Jordan Air that forever changed sneaker history, we've seen fashion and sneaker culture continue to evolve. This event is the perfect opportunity to celebrate 40 years of style at Northpark while providing the community with a fashionable and fun way to spend a Saturday afternoon.”

For four decades, Northpark has been a hub of community and style in the Jackson metro area, offering both fashionable clothing and a gathering place for the community. Through KixCon, Northpark is once again bringing the community together with a nostalgic event that pays tribute to the values of style and connection that have defined the center's legacy for 40 years.

“At Northpark, style and community are at the heart of everything we do,” said Laura Antoon, Marketing and Business Development Manager of Northpark.“KixCon perfectly encapsulates these values while creating a fun event for community members. We are so grateful to JD Sports for presenting this incredible event and are honored that JD Sports calls Northpark home.”

About Northpark

Mississippi's premier indoor shopping destination, Northpark, is home to more than 120 stores and specialty shops. Located in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Northpark combines contemporary architecture and design with next generation technology and Southern charm. Conveniently located less than one mile east of I-55 at the intersection of County Line & Wheatley Roads, Northpark features Dillard's, JCPenney, Belk, H&M, B&B Theatres, Victoria's Secret, Windsor, Pac Sun, and Buckle and over 50 locally owned businesses. For additional information, stop by or follow social media at: Facebook: Instagram: @ShopNorthparkMS

#NorthparkNostalgia #NP40YearsofStyle

About Pacific Retail Capital Partners

Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) is one of the nation's premier retail operating groups of retail-led properties, with more than $3 billion in assets under management in the United States. Based in Southern California, PRCP provides end-to-end sourcing, assessment, underwriting, valuing, development, marketing and asset management of consumer real estate with a proven track record of repositioning retail properties. PRCP strategically manages over 20 million+ square feet of regional, open-air lifestyle and mixed-use centers. Adept in crafting a compelling vision for the future of a specific asset through master planning and adaptive re-use, PRCP is skillful in amending REA's and thorough when negotiating with anchors to unlock the value of the underlying dirt. The Executive team has over 150+ years of collective real estate expertise in leasing, marketing, operations, design, development, investment, and finance. With a keen focus on enhancing the value and quality of its growing portfolio, PRCP is dedicated to creating a unique, strategic vision for each property and exceeding the highest expectations of investors, retailers, and consumers. For additional information, visit pacificretail

Laura Antoon

Northpark

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.