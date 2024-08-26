TN: Samanatham Tank To Be Converted Into Bird Sanctuary

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Aug 26 (IANS) Following Madurai Nature Cultural Foundation recommendations, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department will convert the Samanatham Tank in the Madurai district will be converted into a bird sanctuary.

On July 22, the cultural foundation members submitted a letter to the Madurai District Collector, saying that during their visit to Samanatham Tank, they had documented 300 rare species of birds including Anhinga Melanogaster, Mycteria Leucocephala, Threskiornis Melanocephalus, Pelecanus Philippensis, Limosa Lapponica, Sterna Aurantia, and Pandion Haliaetus.

They also also listed vulnerable species including Clanga Hastata and Clanga Clanga.

“Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts have bird sanctuaries, Madurai doesn't have one. It is important to declare the Samanatham Tank as a bird sanctuary to protect these birds,” Madurai Natural Cultural Foundation wrote in a letter to the District Collector.

District Forest Officer T. Tharunkumar in his reply to Madurai Nature Cultural Foundation said the Samanatham Tank is being maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD).

“The Forest Department found that there are 100 varieties of birds in and around the Samanatham Tank, and the department is making all efforts to convert the Samanatham Tank into a bird sanctuary,” Tharunkumar said.

Noted bird watcher and Director, Ornithology Study Centre of South Tamil Nadu. R.K. Manikumar told IANS that they hope that the Madurai district forest authorities take steps at the earliest to declare Samanatham Tank as a bird sanctuary.

“If the step is taken it will give a big boost for the conservation of birds including rare birds,” Manikumar said.

There are 17 bird sanctuaries in Tamil Nadu, 15 wildlife sanctuaries, and four Tiger reserves.