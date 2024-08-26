OPPO A60 5G: The Durable Gaming Powerhouse

(MENAFNEditorial)

Dubai, UAE, [26th August, 2024] — OPPO today announced the launch of the new OPPO A60 5G in the UAE, featuring outstanding durability and enhanced gaming experiences for the 5G generation. Living up to OPPO's commitment to product quality and smooth experiences with excellent 5G performance, the new A series features the classic OPPO slim design backed by Military-Grade Shock Resistance, Multiple Liquid Resistance, and Splash Touch, ensuring solid protection against everyday wear and tear. This strong build is complemented by a long-lasting 5,100mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge – guaranteeing reliable performance for work and play for up to four years – plus a 120Hz Ultra Bright Display, Ultra Volume Mode, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Mobile Platform with ample memory and storage for safer, more reliable, and more outstanding mobile experiences for all users.



Practical. Durable. Reliable

Reinforced with high-quality materials and a double tempered glass screen, the OPPO A60 5G provides reliable protection against the majority of accidental drops and impacts. In recognition of its outstanding durability, the phone has earned MIL-STD 810H Certification for Military-Grade Shock Resistance, as well as 5-star rating in SGS Standard Certification for Drop Resistance, making it one of the most robust smartphones in its price range.



Longer Battery Life and Efficient Charging

Alongside its exceptional build quality, the OPPO A60 5G is also designed to go the distance with a series of technology innovations targeted at the battery and charging. The phone’s 5,100mAh Hyper Energy Battery can provide up to 14 hours of video playback on a full charge , ensuring extended battery life for daily work and entertainment. On top of this, the battery is designed for extended longevity, maintaining at least 80% of its original capacity for more than 1,600 charge cycle, or four years of standard use.



Exceptional Performance for Outstandingly Smooth Entertainment

More than just practical and reliable, the OPPO A60 5G is designed for enhanced gaming and entertainment experiences. With its flagship-level refresh rate, the 120Hz Ultra Bright Display boasts smoother viewing, while its 1,000 nits peak brightness makes playing games or watching videos outdoors a pure delight.



On the hardware side, the phone is available in 6GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. This is boosted through system and software innovations, including RAM Expansion – which enables up to 6GB of virtual RAM to be added – and the Trinity Engine, which performs precise scheduling of computational resources to deliver smoother and more responsive entertainment. To make sure these smooth experiences continue throughout the lifespan of the phone, the OPPO A60 5G has also been put through OPPO’s 36-Month Fluency Protection test .



Turning up entertainment another level is OPPO’s Ultra Volume Mode, which can increase the volume of the phone’s speaker by up to 300% to keep phone calls and music playing loud and clear, even in noisy environments.



Vibrant, Stunning and Slim Design

The slim and lightweight OPPO A60 5G measures just 7.68mm in thickness and weighs approximately 187g . With its 2.5D curved screen and streamlined straight-edge side frame, the phone’s design incorporates rounded edges for a natural and comfortable grip. This is further complemented by a rounded rectangular camera module on the back that combines minimalism with ergonomic comfort to enhance the sleek look and feel.



Two refreshing colors — Nebula Red and Ocean Blue — add an even more alluring vibe to the design. Through the use of the OPPO Glow process, the Nebula Red model creates a subtle dark red shimmer on the rear cover while remaining highly resistant to fingerprints and other smudges. The Ocean Blue variant meanwhile features a special texture of undulating waves that create a visual effect echoing a vast ocean seascape.



Ultra-clear Cameras for Everyday Moments

With a 50MP Ultra-Clear Camera and 5MP Selfie Camera, along with functional camera features like AI Portrait Retouching and Dual-view Video, the OPPO A60 5G empowers users to capture natural images and videos while unleashing their creativity to record the world around them with their own unique character.



Additionally, the camera module includes the practical Turbo Torch flashlight with four adjustable brightness levels. Offering up to 21.3 lux and a low-light mode, Turbo Torch is a reliable everyday feature built to ensure visibility when it’s needed most.





