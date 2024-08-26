Pakistan: 23 Killed After 'Identification' In Balochistan Highway Attack

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Aug 26 (IANS) At least 23 people were killed in a brutal armed attack in the Musakhail district of Pakistan's Balochistan, local reported on Monday.

Armed men reportedly stopped on an inter-provincial highway, and forced off trucks and buses before shooting them after checking their identities.

Confirming the incident, Musakhail Assistant Commissioner Najeeb Kakar stated that the armed assailants had blocked the highway in the Rarasham area before carrying out the massacre.

The Baloch Liberation (BLA), the most active group in the province, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack, being labelled as one of the worst shootings in the region in recent years.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ayub Achakzai revealed to The News International that Pakistani law enforcement agencies, including the police and Levies, were quickly rushed to the scene to assist and had begun transporting the bodies to nearby hospitals.

Balochistan government's spokesperson, Shahid Rind said that the terrorists had exploited the dark to carry out the attacks.

"The militants had attacked two to three fronts where they had faced retaliation and resistance from the security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs)," Rind told Geo News while assuring that the provincial government is "committed to addressing the worsening law and order situation".

He said that Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has called for an urgent meeting to discuss and implement critical security measures.

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack, expressing his deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives.

"The brutal killing of innocent people is the killing of the entire humanity. Terrorists are enemies of the country, nation, and humanity. The terrorists involved in the inhumane killing of innocent citizens must be brought to justice," said Zardari in a post on X.

Hours after the early morning attack, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued a detailed statement vowing to "bring forward the facts along with evidence after investigations" into the attacks.

He also mentioned that the security forces and law enforcement agencies took timely action and killed 12 terrorists.

"If anyone thinks that the unwavering determination of the nation can be defeated by cowardly actions, then it is a mistake, the war will continue until the complete end of terrorism. The law and order situation in Balochistan is being monitored on a regular basis," Naqvi said in a series of posts on X.