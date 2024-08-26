13 Killed In Indonesia's Floods

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 13 people were killed in floods caused by heavy rains in eastern Indonesia.

Spokesman for the National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure (BNPB), Abdul Mahari, said that search and rescue teams on Ternate Island are still searching for missing people.

Two people were and 10 houses were severely damaged by heavy rains in Ternate City since Sunday morning.

Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) expected more heavy rains to fall on Ternate City and surrounding areas in the coming days.

Indonesia is exposed to landslides and floods in various areas during the rainy season, as it witnessed floods and landslides on Sumatra Island earlier this year, which claimed the lives of many and left dozens missing.

