QCAA Reveals 10% Increase In Air Travellers In July

Doha: Qatar continues to experience a positive trajectory of growth in its with its growing number of travellers to the country.

In its latest Preliminary Air Statistics, Qatar Civil Aviation Authority highlighted that the number of air in July 2024 totalled 4.7 million, a significant increase of 10 percent as compared to 4.3 million travellers registered during the same period last year.

The data also showed that flight movements continued to surge by 7 percent during the month, as Qatar registered 24,179 flight movements as compared to 22,598 in July 2023. On its social media platform, QCAA stated that air cargo and mail also recorded an increase of 13.9 percent in July 2024 carrying 222,415 tonnes as compared to 195,244 tonnes in July 2023.

During the same month, Doha's Hamad International Airport (HIA) announced that the country experienced its“busiest month” in its operations, by witnessing 4.73 million passengers.

Officials noted that the remarkable achievement placed the airport as a key global aviation space by highlighting the surge in flight frequencies by the airport's airline partners due to the rise in demand for summer.

On the other hand, the country's national carrier, Qatar Airways, announced the expansion of its network of destinations and launched seasonal summer operations, in addition to enhancing the airport's connectivity.

The overall flight movement at HIA last month increased by 3.9 percent compared to June.

However, in June, Qatar's air cargo registered a positive momentum as the aviation authority revealed an increase of 10.1 percent, taking the total to 214,823 tonnes, when compared with 195,029 tonnes in June 2024.

In terms of the flight movements in June, the report showed a rise of 11.3 percent as compared to the same month last year. QCAA stated that 23,257 flight movements were reported in the month while June 2023 saw 20,891 aircraft movements.

Additionally, the number of air passengers also went up by 16.4 percent during the month, when compared to June 2024. Qatar witnessed 4.351 million air passengers arriving at HIA, while 3.738 million travellers visited the country in June 2023.

The noteworthy growths in in-flight activities and air travellers reflect positive indications for the region's economic revitalisation. HIA's splendid facilities and services have drawn passengers and airlines from across the globe, accelerating and boosting the aviation sector's growth and connectivity.