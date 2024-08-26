(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Prime of Bavaria, head of the Christian Social Union (CSU) Markus Zoeder said he did not endorse his Saxon fellow party member Michael Kretschmer over criticizing arms supplies to Ukraine.

This was reported by DW , Ukrinform saw.

Soeder believes it is "naive" to believe that Russian leader would change his policy should he succeeded in conquering Ukraine.

In an interview with the ARD TV channel, Soeder made a comparison with Hitler's Germany: "Frankly, would World War 2 have ended if Hitler had been allowed to have his way? Do wars end if we let the aggressor win?"

Zelensky, Scholz discuss funding for defense assistance to Ukraine

The CSU leader emphasized that he takes a clear stance on the issue.

"Mr. Kretschmer has his own (stance - ed.), which I respect. But it is radically different here," said Soeder, who also criticizes the leader of the left-wing populist party "Sarah Wagenknecht Union - Common Sense and Justice", who calls for a complete end to military aid to Kyiv.

As reported, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the world should think about achieving peace in Ukraine, but not stop supporting Ukrainians at the same time.