Closing Concert Of Summer Festival Held In Park Of Heydar Aliyev Center
Date
8/26/2024 2:17:40 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The last day-off of summer was the closing concert called
"Summer Festival" in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center.
Residents of the capital and guests of our city listened to the
performance of popular singers in the park and spent a wonderful
summer evening.
A rich program was prepared for the concert to attract the
interest of any audience. At the "Summer Festival", songs of
various genres were performed with the participation of famous
singers. These performances, which we love and always listen to
with great enthusiasm, were performed as a duet or collective. Most
of the songs were presented for the first time in such an
interpretation. The goal is to demonstrate the dialogue of
generations in music.
Virtual duet with Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble, Almakhanim
Ahmadli and Aygun Beyl, Almaz Alasgarli and Elchin Jafarov, Aygun
Kazimova and Zamiq Huseynov, Elnur Mammadov and Gunay Ibrahimli,
Adalat Shukurov and Nigar Jamal, Faig Agayev and Dilara Kazimova,
Khayyam Nisanov and Aysel, Konul at the concert Khasiyeva and Ilkin
Ahmadov, Malakkhanim Eyyubova and Ramal Israfilov, Mansum Ibrahimov
and Elnara Khalilova, Murad Arif and Mardan Kazimov, Mubariz
Taghiyev and Javidan Fatihi, Nazim Pishyari and Mehin Humbatova,
Nazpari Dostaliyeva and Ilkin Dovletov, Nisa Gasimova and Abbas
Bagirov, Niyamaddin Musayev and "Dönga" group, PRoMete and Samira
AliMaryam, "Rast" group and Jamal Hashim, Sevda Alekbarzade and
"Grandmothers" group, duets of Tunzale Aghayeva and Nadir Rustamli,
as well as Gulyaz and Gulyanag Mammadovas and Kamila Nabiyeva,
Ilaha Rustamova, as well as Tayyar Bayramov, Ravana Amiraslanli,
Mirali Sarizade, and then Sabina Babayeva, Sona Azizova, Atilla
Garib, Atilla Mammadov spoke.
MENAFN26082024000195011045ID1108599608
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.