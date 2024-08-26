Classic Car Rally And Exhibition Rev Up Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Baku recently played host to a spectacular auto rally and
classic car exhibition, organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile
Federation (AAF), Baku City Circuit Operating Company, and
Dreamland golf Club, with Nazar Holdings serving as the general
sponsor, Azernews reports.
The event kicked off with a captivating display of classic cars,
including those from the permanent exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev
Center, showcased in the picturesque Seaside National Park.
Notable attendees included Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the
Heydar Aliyev Foundation; Anar Alakbarov, President of AAF; and
Eldar Azizov, Mayor of Baku. The event also attracted a host of
celebrities and enthusiastic city residents.
The rally featured vintage vehicles manufactured before 1984,
with the oldest being a 1929 Mercedes Benz Gazelle. Spectators were
treated to a parade of unique retro cars from various eras, evoking
a strong sense of nostalgia.
Beginning at Seaside National Park, the parade wound through
Baku's central streets, showcasing an impressive lineup of classic
cars from around the world. The streets were lined with admirers as
the caravan of historical vehicles brought cinematic scenes to
life, delighting residents and visitors alike.
The route took participants through iconic locations, including
Oilmen Avenue, White City, the Heydar Aliyev Center, Heydar Aliyev
Avenue, Airport Highway, and Zykh Highway, concluding at Dreamland
Golf Club.
At Dreamland Golf Club, attendees enjoyed an exhibition where
they could photograph themselves with the classic cars and explore
their histories and distinctive features. Awards were given for
"The Oldest Car," "The Most Unique Car," and "The Most Colorful
Outfit."
The event also featured a lively concert and entertainment
program, with performances by popular artists such as Aysel, Dilara
Kazimova, Xayyam Nisanov, Elnur and Nigar, Murad Arif, Nura Suri,
Rilaya Huseynzade, and Zamig Huseynov.
This event is part of Azerbaijan's broader efforts to engage
motorists and advance the development of motorsports, with
significant contributions from the Azerbaijan Automobile
Federation.
