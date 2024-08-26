Lviv Region's Authorities Hand Over 10K Drones To Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A batch of 323 unmanned aerial was handed over to the Ukrainian by Lviv region's authorities as part of the Birds of Victory initiative, bringing the number of donated drones to 10,000.

That's according to Maksym Kozytskyi , head of the regional military administration, who reported the news on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"As part of the "Birds of Victory" project, we handed over the 10,000th drone to our defenders on the front line," Kozytskyi wrote.

The National Register of Records confirmed the largest recorded donation of UAVs for Ukraine's defense forces coming from a single region.

Ukraine downs almost dozenon approach to Kyiv

"This time, 323 drones, including the 10,000th one, were handed over to the soldiers from the 92nd Achilles Unmanned Combat Systems Battalion with the 92nd Separate Air Assault Brigade, the RAROG Unmanned Combat Systems Battalion with the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, 77th Separate Paratroopers Brigade, 420th Separate Rifle Battalion, 68th Oleksa Dovbush Separate Hunting Brigade, International Legion, and Lviv Border Guards Detachment," Kozytskyi wrote.

As reported, during a Lviv auction within the framework of the Birds of Victory project, UAH 14.5 million was raised for the purchase of combat drones.