Azerbaijan,Vietnam Explore Cooperation Opportunities In Key Sectors
Date
8/25/2024 2:14:55 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for
Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov has met with Vietnam's Vice
President, Vo Thi Anh Xuan, in Hanoi, to discuss prospects of
cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam,
Azernews reports.
Vice President Vo emphasized the ongoing mutual support in
international forums and highlighted substantial progress in
economic and trade relations. She specifically pointed out
education as a key area for collaboration, particularly stressing
Azerbaijan's role in training Vietnamese professionals in crucial
fields like oil and gas, communications, and maritime
operations.
Vo also called for heightened efforts in cultural exchanges and
expressed Vietnam's backing for Azerbaijan's inclusion in the
Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC). She
recommended that the Vietnam-Azerbaijan Inter-Governmental
Committee review existing cooperation frameworks and explore new
possibilities for strengthening bilateral relations.
On international matters, Vo reaffirmed Vietnam's dedication to
a foreign policy centered on independence, collaboration, and
development, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a peaceful
environment and the self-determination of all nations.
In response, Amirbayov conveyed a strong commitment to further
deepening the longstanding friendship between Azerbaijan and
Vietnam, especially in economic, trade, and cultural dimensions
where significant potential exists. He noted the importance of
education in this context, referencing the numerous Vietnamese
students who have studied in Azerbaijan and now enhance the
bilateral relationship.
Amirbayov also proposed facilitating high-level visits and
expanding collaboration in the oil and gas sector. He stressed that
Azerbaijan prioritizes its relationship with Asia in its foreign
policy and recognizes the value of its partnerships with ASEAN
countries, including Vietnam.
The discussions ended with a shared commitment to advancing
bilateral relations across various fields, including politics,
diplomacy, education, and skills sharing in areas such as demining
initiatives.
MENAFN25082024000195011045ID1108597475
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.