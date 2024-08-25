Azerbaijan,Vietnam Explore Cooperation Opportunities In Key Sectors

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov has met with Vietnam's Vice President, Vo Thi Anh Xuan, in Hanoi, to discuss prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, Azernews reports.

Vice President Vo emphasized the ongoing mutual support in international forums and highlighted substantial progress in economic and trade relations. She specifically pointed out education as a key area for collaboration, particularly stressing Azerbaijan's role in training Vietnamese professionals in crucial fields like oil and gas, communications, and maritime operations.

Vo also called for heightened efforts in cultural exchanges and expressed Vietnam's backing for Azerbaijan's inclusion in the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC). She recommended that the Vietnam-Azerbaijan Inter-Governmental Committee review existing cooperation frameworks and explore new possibilities for strengthening bilateral relations.

On international matters, Vo reaffirmed Vietnam's dedication to a foreign policy centered on independence, collaboration, and development, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a peaceful environment and the self-determination of all nations.

In response, Amirbayov conveyed a strong commitment to further deepening the longstanding friendship between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, especially in economic, trade, and cultural dimensions where significant potential exists. He noted the importance of education in this context, referencing the numerous Vietnamese students who have studied in Azerbaijan and now enhance the bilateral relationship.

Amirbayov also proposed facilitating high-level visits and expanding collaboration in the oil and gas sector. He stressed that Azerbaijan prioritizes its relationship with Asia in its foreign policy and recognizes the value of its partnerships with ASEAN countries, including Vietnam.

The discussions ended with a shared commitment to advancing bilateral relations across various fields, including politics, diplomacy, education, and skills sharing in areas such as demining initiatives.