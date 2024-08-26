Reuters Confirms Team Member's Death In Kramatorsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ryan Evans, a safety adviser, was part of a Reuters crew staying at Hotel Sapphire in the city of Kramatorsk in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Saturday when it was hit by a missile, the news agency said.

That's according to the agency's statement, Ukrinform reports citing The Washington Post.

“We are urgently seeking more information about the attack, including by working with the authorities in Kramatorsk, and we are supporting our colleagues and their families,” said the statement Reuters posted on X.

Two journalists were in the hospital; one of them was being treated for serious injuries, the news agency said, adding that three other team members were accounted for and safe.

According to a Reuters news article on the attack, Evans, 38, was a former British soldier who had been working for the agency since 2022, providing safety advice in places including Ukraine, Israel and at the Paris Olympics.

As reported earlier, a two-storey hotel where Reuters journalists were staying was partially destroyed after it was struck by a Russian Iskander ballistic missile. Among those affected by the strike are citizens of Ukraine, the U.S., Latvia, Germany, and the UK.