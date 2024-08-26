SBU Forces Destroy Over 180 Russian Fortifications, Firing Positions In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Special combat units of Ukraine's Security Service hit 181 Russian fortifications and three ammunition and depots in the past week alone.

That's according to the SBU press office, Ukrinform reports.

"Last week, SBU operatives operating strike drones and other weapons hit 14 tanks, 14 armored fighting vehicles, 25 artillery systems, three multiple rocket launchers, an air defense system, three electronic warfare systems, 214 vehicles, 23 UAVs, and 20 antennas. Also, 241 invaders were eliminated," the statement reads.

In addition, SBU special forces destroyed 181 Russian fortifications and firing positions and three ammunition and fuel depots.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat casualties in Ukraine since the outset of the full-scale invasion have amounted to an estimated 607,680 (killed or wounded) as of August 25.