Development And Restoration Works Progressing At Fereej Al Asmakh

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Efforts by the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) are progressing to develop and maintain the historical buildings in Fereej Al Asmakh as part of the Doha Central District project, local Arabic daily Arrayah reported.

These include preserving the style and character of old buildings and homes that reflect Qatari architecture from the first half of the 20th century, embodying the details of old Doha neighbourhoods.

The development of Al Asmakh area is divided into three zones.

Al Asmakh 1 includes Doha Palace, Amina Bint Wahb School, the Cultural Building, the mosque and cultural building, cultural buildings, Sheikh Fahd's Palace, Al-Jefairi Houses, and the Doha Palace Hotel.

Al Asmakh 2 and 3 include several heritage buildings, mosques, and old houses that have been renovated.

The project aims to make Fereej Al Asmakh a hub and attraction for residents, visitors and tourists.

It also contributes to expanding the area's tourism and commercial facilities, especially as it is adjacent to Souq Waqif, Al Najada, and Msheireb.

The area is expected to become a distinctive tourist destination, providing visitors with an opportunity to learn about the social life details of old Doha neighbourhoods.

When it eventually opens, Fereej Al Asmakh is expected to be a tourist facility that combines the authenticity of the past with the features of the present.

The entity undertaking the execution of the project has focused on reviving old Qatari houses in the area, known for their traditional design, preserving their architectural value and appearance.

These houses feature central courtyards, rooms distributed around the courtyard, a separate majlis (guest area) for privacy, and high-walled roofs for family privacy when used as seating areas in the past.

The project uses traditional building materials reinforced with modern ones to ensure longevity.

There are solid wooden exterior doors in some houses and steel doors with old designs in others, alongside wooden windows and metal grills to realistically mimic old Qatari houses.

For the roofs, traditional Qatari construction styles with wood and palm fronds are used to create a waterproof layer, covered by plaster for the external walls and buildings.

The project also preserves the ancient trees within the neighbourhood's houses and streets, stressing the importance of trees in the project's scope.

The streets, alleys, and pathways of Fereej Al Asmakh are paved with granite, giving the area a distinctive character that makes visitors feel like they are walking in a unique historical area with all the components of old Doha neighbourhoods.

The open spaces and squares in the area were also upgraded, with new lighting poles, benches, and decorative elements, especially trees.

Further, the project includes the development of Al Asmakh and Abdulaziz Bin Ahmed Streets, with buildings restored and renovated.

The asphalt layer has been relaid on Al Asmakh Street, and granite tiles paved on Abdulaziz Bin Ahmed Street.

