Turkish President Thanks President Ilham Aliyev For Amphibious Plane
8/25/2024 7:16:36 PM
"I want to express my deep gratitude to the President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. He sent a plane to put out the fires. We
put out fires very effectively with this plane."
According to Azernews, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
said these words in his speech after the meeting of the Cabinet of
Ministers.
According to him, the number of fires in the forests of Turkiye
increased by 53 percent and reached 5,540.
"27 planes, 105 helicopters, and more than 5,000 land vehicles
are involved in extinguishing fires. Between August 15 and 19, 306
forest fires occurred. The relevant ministers are always on the
ground. I also regularly receive information from them."
It should be noted that in accordance with the instructions of
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the "BE-200ÇS" amphibious
aircraft of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES)
aviation unit was sent to Turkiye in order to help the brotherly
country in the fight against the strong forest fires that occurred
in Turkiye. The plane is currently engaged in firefighting measures
in the forest toward Usak-Eshme.
