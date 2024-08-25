Turkish President Thanks President Ilham Aliyev For Amphibious Plane

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "I want to express my deep gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. He sent a plane to put out the fires. We put out fires very effectively with this plane."

According to Azernews, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said these words in his speech after the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, the number of fires in the forests of Turkiye increased by 53 percent and reached 5,540.

"27 planes, 105 helicopters, and more than 5,000 land vehicles are involved in extinguishing fires. Between August 15 and 19, 306 forest fires occurred. The relevant ministers are always on the ground. I also regularly receive information from them."

It should be noted that in accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the "BE-200ÇS" amphibious aircraft of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) aviation unit was sent to Turkiye in order to help the brotherly country in the fight against the strong forest fires that occurred in Turkiye. The plane is currently engaged in firefighting measures in the forest toward Usak-Eshme.