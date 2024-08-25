JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting Launches Innovative Digital Magazine To Empower Small Business Owners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting , LLC is excited to announce the launch of its new digital magazine, 'Small Biz In The Spotlight with JB Tyler,' explicitly designed to support and uplift small business owners through affordable advertising solutions. This fresh initiative will offer high-quality, graphically designed full-page ads and localized press releases, all with a focus on providing long-term visibility and impact in the digital space.

The new magazine will leverage the power of established digital platforms to ensure broad reach and a lasting presence. Advertisements will be shared with the agency's fellow business networking group followers that exceed 2M.

Localized Press Releases for small business owners will be featured on prominent sites, including Google News, Benzinga, and over 100 NBC, FOX, ABC, and CBS affiliate sites. This expansive distribution will provide significant benefits in search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine visibility, helping small businesses gain the exposure they need to thrive.

JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting, LLC, led by CEO Glenna Gonzalez, has previously achieved remarkable success with its publication, 'Entrepreneurs In The Spotlight.' This magazine has been a pivotal resource for entrepreneurs and has been widely shared across business networking groups, which collectively boast over 2 million followers. The new magazine for small businesses aims to build on this success by offering similar support to a broader range of small business owners.

Glenna Gonzalez, who serves as the Editor for both magazines, expressed her enthusiasm about the new venture, stating,“Our goal with this new magazine is to provide small business owners with an accessible and effective platform for advertising. By combining high-quality design with strategic placement on major news and media sites, we are ensuring that their messages reach a wide audience and have lasting impact.”

The agency remarks that they have experienced a phenomenal response regarding the August issue, which features Chanel Moore, a renowned NC area wedding photographer, as well as other professionals in the wedding and beauty industry. The response has been so overwhelming that they've decided to add additional content to support others in the industry to this current issue. The magazine is digital and thus allows for additional content to be added for publication.

Launching this digital magazine, 'Small Biz In The Spotlight with JB Tyler,' marks a significant step forward in JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting's mission to empower Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses with effective and affordable marketing tools. For more information about advertising opportunities and to be featured in the new magazine, please email ... or call 919-727-4225.

About JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting, LLC

JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting, LLC, is a trailblazing Marketing & PR agency in marketing and consulting spearheaded by CEO Glenna Gonzalez. Renowned for its groundbreaking publication, 'Entrepreneurs In The Spotlight,' the company has set a high standard in supporting and showcasing entrepreneurs. This influential magazine, celebrated for its strategic insights and broad reach, has become a cornerstone resource within business networking circles that together represent over 2 million followers.

Building on this proven success, JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting is excited to announce the launch of the new magazine, 'Small Biz In The Spotlight with JB Tyler,' dedicated to small business owners. This upcoming publication is designed to expand the company's impact by providing a dynamic platform for small businesses to shine. Glenna Gonzalez, who serves as the Editor for both 'Entrepreneurs In The Spotlight' and the new magazine, is enthusiastic about this next chapter.“By combining high-quality and innovative magazine design with PR strategic placement on major news and media sites, we are ensuring that their messages reach a wide audience and have a lasting impact.”

At JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting, LLC, the commitment to elevating businesses through innovative marketing solutions and expert consulting remains steadfast, promising unparalleled opportunities for growth, exposure, and visibility in an increasingly competitive landscape. For more information about advertising opportunities and to be featured in either magazine, please email ... or call 919-727-4225.

