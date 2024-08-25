'Process Of Law Will Be Set In Motion...': Kerala Governor On Hema Committee Report

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 26 (IANS) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said that he would like to trust Chief Pinarayi Vijayan when he said that if the of sexual abuses in the Malayalam come forward then the "process of law will be set in motion".

The Governor was reacting to the questions related to the Hema Committee report that revealed sexual abuses in the Malayalam film industry.

"I think the Chief Minister on record said that if they come with specific complaints, the process will be set in motion. He has already said it. I am not saying anything because I do not deal with the subject," Governor Khan said.

The opposition parties in Kerala have asked for an investigation into the revelations in the report.

"But I would like to trust what the Chief Minister has said, that if the victims come forward and they file a complaint against those perpetrators, then the process of law will be set in motion," he added.

The Kerala government has decided to form a special investigation team, led by a senior police officer, to investigate allegations of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry.

"In light of recent interviews and statements from several women in the Malayalam film industry detailing the hardships they have faced, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a meeting with senior police officials here on Sunday," said an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

"It was decided to form a special investigation team, led by IGP G. Sparjan Kumar, to look into these complaints and revelations.

"Following the release of the Hema Committee Report last week, which revealed numerous instances of sexual abuse in the film industry, many women have come forward, reporting experiences of sexual harassment in the industry. The CMO release said that the investigation team would include senior women police officers and operate under the supervision of Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh."

Last week, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report was made public, which revealed several instances of sexual harassment of female actors in the Malayalam film industry.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Vijayan said that if any of those who testified before the Hema Commission come forward with complaints, appropriate action will be taken.

"No matter how high-ranking, everyone will be held accountable before the law," he added.

On Saturday, Kerala Assembly Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan demanded an investigation into the shocking allegations about the Malayalam film industry detailed in the report.

Justice Hema Committee report, based on testimonies from 51 industry professionals has revealed details about the exploitation of women, including the existence of casting couches and poor working conditions in the Malayalam film industry.

The 235-page report, published after redacting the names of the witnesses as well as the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is under the clutches of about 10 to 15 male producers, directors and actors who are in the forefront and control the industry.