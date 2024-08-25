2 Arrested For Firing Outside Cafe In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Two men were arrested by the Delhi on Sunday night, who allegedly fired gunshots at a cafe in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area, following an argument over sitting arrangements, officials said.

The accused were identified as Ahmed (26) and Mangal (26), both residents of Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said a call was received by the South campus police station around 9 p.m. regarding the shooting.

Beat staff from the police station reached the spot and nabbed one of the accused after a chase, he added.

Quoting a staff of the cafe, the DCP said some men had come to the eatery for dinner around 8.30 p.m. and one of them sat on a glass table.

The cafe owner, Rohit, objected to this and a heated argument ensued, he added.

Later, some more men arrived and a fight broke out during which one of them fired in the air outside of the cafe, the DCP said.

Police said a case was being registered in connection with the matter.

According to police, initial investigation revealed that the accused came from Jahangirpuri to celebrate a birthday.

"We have identified all of them and they will be nabbed soon. Further investigation is underway," DCP Meena said.

In a similar incident, a 25-year-old man was arrested by Delhi Police after he allegedly opened fire at a sweets shop in the Tilak Nagar area. Police nabbed accused Vishu alias Kranti (25) after a brief exchange of fire.

Police said they recovered an automatic pistol and four empty cartridges from Vishu, who is a resident of Kakrola village and is an active member of Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang.