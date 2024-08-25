Prepared Israel Gives Hezbollah Yet Another Beating

(MENAFN- Asia Times) After a series of impressive intelligence and military operations that culminated in taking out Hezbollah's top military chief Fuad Shukr, Israel on Sunday gave Hezbollah yet another beating by suppressing a major retaliation operation that the Iran-backed had planned from south Lebanon against the Jewish state.

Hezbollah was locked and loaded, ready to attack, deep inside Israel, a“strategic military target to be announced .” Launch time was 5 am, local time. At 4:45, however, 100 Israeli fighter jets started pounding - simultaneously - dozens of Hezbollah rocket launchers that had moved into position to start the offensive.

The Israeli fighter jets took out most, but not all, of Hezbollah's attack assets. Explosive drones and Katyusha rockets still crossed into Israeli airspace, prompting Israeli air defenses - the Iron Dome - to go into action and shoot down almost all projectiles. After all was said and done, only two images emerged showing damage in Israel:



a Hezbollah rocket that exploded in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, and a chicken coop that was shown burning, prompting the world to mock the Lebanese Islamist militia and call its attack“Operation Grilled Chicken.”

During the first hour of the escalation, Hezbollah released its first statement, which seemed to have been prepared before the operation.“We shall exact revenge on the criminals,” the statement opened.