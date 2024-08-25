Kuwait's Fifth Aid-Loaded Plane Departs To Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's fifth plane carrying 30 tons of relief aid, donated by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), departed to Sudan on Sunday to help those affected by the war and floods.

In a statement to KUNA, KRCS Deputy Chairman Anwar Al-Hasawi said that Kuwait continues its humanitarian aid to help and stand by their brotherly Sudanese people by supporting them through these hard times.

The shipment consists of relief material and food supplies to reduce the suffering of those affected by the humanitarian situation Sudan is going through, Al-Hasawi reiterated that the association would spare no effort to provide any help to those in need.

He also expressed his deep gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, and the Kuwaiti Air Force for their efforts in coordinating and following up on the delivery of relief aid to those in need. (end)

ss













MENAFN25082024000071011013ID1108598722