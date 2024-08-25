Estrella By Seda Tunca Wins Silver In A' Kitchenware And Horeca Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of kitchenware design, has announced Seda Tunca 's Estrella as the Silver Winner in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Estrella barware series within the competitive kitchenware industry.The Estrella barware collection's recognition by the A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the industry. The design's focus on durability, elegance, and tailored functionality for high-turnover venues aligns with the evolving demands of the kitchenware market. This award validates Estrella's practical benefits for users and its potential to inspire future innovations in barware design.Crafted with an automated manufacturing process specifically tailored for bar use, the Estrella series showcases a harmonious fusion of tactile elegance and lasting durability. The collection features 11 pieces, including glasses for whiskey, shots, wine, martinis, coupes, cocktails, long drinks, and water. The star motifs, proportionally applied to each glass, create a cohesive and visually striking aesthetic. The non-slip surface and thoughtful design elements enhance both the user experience and the overall appeal of the collection.The Silver A' Design Award for the Estrella barware series serves as a testament to Seda Tunca's commitment to excellence and innovation in kitchenware design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and explorations within the brand, fostering a continued dedication to pushing the boundaries of functionality, aesthetics, and user-centric design in the kitchenware industry.Estrella was designed by Seda Tunca.Interested parties may learn more about the Estrella barware series and its award-winning design at the A' Design Awards dedicated page:About ŞişecamFounded in 1935, Sisecam is one of the largest glass manufacturers in Europe. With a total of 44 plants, Sisecam offers a wide range of glass products and is a global player in key areas of the glass industry, including flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, automotive glasses, and glass fiber, as well as soda and chromium compounds. Additionally, Sisecam assumes a pioneering role in mining, energy, and recycling business lines.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring that only the most deserving designs are honored with this prestigious award.About A' Design AwardThe A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in kitchenware design. Welcoming entries from talented designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award aims to identify and celebrate superior products that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award continues to inspire and motivate designers and brands to develop groundbreaking kitchenware solutions. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

