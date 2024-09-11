Mahayuti Will Not Allow To End Reservation: Maha CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Eknath Shinde attacked the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday for his alleged anti-reservation remarks, saying that the MahaYuti will not allow the end of the reservation.

“Rahul Gandhi has expressed his intention to end reservation in the US. His remarks are unfortunate. MahaYuti will not allow the end of the reservation. We will thwart any attempt to undermine the reservation,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

He alleged that the LoP has a habit of“defaming” the country's citizens when he is abroad, adding, that it is not befitting of a representative to go abroad and make random accusations.

“The LoP has revealed Congress party's anti-reservation face. It is very insulting to the citizens of India for Rahul Gandhi to go abroad and speak to students there that our country India is not a 'fair place'. It is proved that Rahul Gandhi is the bearer of the foreign mentality,” the Chief Minister alleged.

He said that many ordinary Indian students have won the hearts of people globally with their intelligence, adding, that from Swami Vivekananda to today's intelligent IT students, many have raised the Indian flag in America.

“The LoP has insulted all of the hard-working Indians. We will never tolerate or accept insults to the country, our identities or the citizens,” said the Chief Minister.

Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Sanjay Nirupam alleged that the LoP Rahul Gandhi has joined“hands with the American forces” to create unrest in India like Bangladesh by taking an anti-reservation stance.

“Is Rahul Gandhi's anti-reservation stance acceptable to Shiv Sena UBT and Sharad Pawar,” he asked.

Nirupam said that during the Lok Sabha elections, Congress spread a fake narrative against the NDA that it would change the Constitution and stop reservation.

“People's emotions were stirred up, they were frightened. Now Rahul Gandhi himself is trying to destroy the value of the Constitution. Do the political parties who are doing politics in the name of Shahu, Phule Ambedkar in Maharashtra agree with Rahul Gandhi's anti-reservation stance,” said Nirupam.

The Deputy Leader also questioned the opposition - who have been using the OBC community for years in politics - if they agree with the LoP's idea of“ending” reservation.

“The movement of the Maratha community for reservation is going on in Maharashtra. The OBC community is agitating to save the reservation. Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray have different positions on the reservation, do they agree with LoP's views,” he asked.