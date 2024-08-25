(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has officially enacted a law that prohibits the presence and activities of the Orthodox Church with ties to Russia within Ukraine. The announcement, posted on Ukraine’s Electronic Parliament website, marks a significant step in Ukraine's ongoing efforts to distance itself from Russian influence.



The decision coincides with Ukraine’s Independence Day from the Soviet Union and comes approximately two and a half years after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This move is part of a broader trend of de-Russification in Ukrainian society, reflecting a deepening rift between Ukraine and its neighbor to the east.



The Ukrainian Orthodox Church had historically been under the jurisdiction of the Russian Orthodox Church but declared its independence from the Moscow Patriarchate in 2019. The Ukrainian government’s new legislation aims to formalize this separation and further distance Ukrainian religious practices from Russian control.



In a notable shift, Ukrainians have also started celebrating Christmas on December 25, aligning with the majority of the global Orthodox Christian community. This change from the traditional January 7 observance symbolizes Ukraine’s move towards aligning its cultural practices with those of the wider Orthodox world, rather than following Russian traditions.



In his Christmas message, President Zelensky emphasized unity and national identity, celebrating the holiday as a shared occasion that brings Ukrainians together as one nation. Earlier, Zelensky had endorsed the shift of Christmas celebrations to December 25, reinforcing the country's cultural and religious independence from Russia.



The memorandum attached to the new law highlights Ukraine's long-standing subjugation to Russian ideological influence, noting how this has impacted various aspects of Ukrainian life, including the Julian calendar and the celebration of Christmas. The law reflects a broader desire among Ukrainians to embrace their own traditions and assert their independence from Russian cultural and ideological impositions.



Overall, this legislative action represents a decisive step in Ukraine’s efforts to redefine its national identity and break free from historical ties to Russia, as the country continues to navigate the complex geopolitical landscape shaped by ongoing conflict and historical grievances.

